Still on Homeless Super Eagles, Wasteful NFF

I felt bad during the week when news emerged that the draw for the next FIFA U-17 World Cup would take place on September 15 (yesterday) with the Golden Eaglets conspicuously missing.

That was unusual. For five-time world champions with the overall best result in this cadre of global football, it was bad for Nigeria as Senegal, Burkina Faso, Mali and Morocco will fly the flag of Africa in Indonesia later this year.

Lessons must be learnt as this is what we get for not having a good template to run our academies expected to be the feeders for the age-grade national teams. We do not even have a policy to run sports overall…federations just seek money to attend competitions year in, year out.

No plan, no direction or projection. Also during the week, the Confederation of Africa Football released the list of officials to take charge of the forthcoming 2023 Africa Nations Cup finals in Cote d’Ivoire. CAF announced a list of 85 referees for a preparatory course.

Sadly again, there was no single Nigerian on the list. Certainly, there are things we are not doing right administratively. We have the Nigeria Institute of Sports and also the Nigeria Referees Association.

What are they doing to equip and update our referees on modern things in officiating at continental and global levels. If referees from Mauritius, Somalia, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan, Benin, Burundi, Rwanda, Chad, Ethiopia, Mali and Togo will be at the AFCON finals to handle game, something must be wrong with the system in Nigeria. No doubt about that.

The list consists of centre referees, assistant referees, video assistant referees (VAR), technical instructors, physical trainers, VAR technicians, and IT support. Egypt and Algeria have the highest number of referees, with three each.

Four VAR referees were also picked from Mauritius, South Africa, Morocco, and Egypt, just as seven technical instructors and physical trainers were selected from Zimbabwe, Burundi, Cote D’Ivoire, Senegal, Morocco, and Djibouti.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be among the 24 countries that will compete for the title at the 2023 AFCON finals. The competition, will take place between January 13 and February 11, 2024.

On a bright note, it was great to see Super Eagles record 6-0 victory in a home match. It has been long the team recorded such even though Sao Tome and Principe are believed to be a weak opponent.

Victor Osihmen, now with 20 goals in 27 games, is on course to become the all-time highest scorer of the Super Eagles. Age is on the side of the Napoli striker and he has been in superb form in the past two seasons.

Currently, late Rashidi Yekini leads with 37 goals from 58 games while Segun Odegbami and Yakubu Aiyegbeni had 23 and 21 goals in 46 and 57 caps respectively. The style of using a twin strike force upfront in which Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi were in front was great.

Recall there was a time Yekini, Daniel Amokachi and/or Samson Siasia would feature in the same match to torment opposition into submission. It was huge fun because the goals would surely come but it was a question of how many would the team score.

Jose Peseiro can adopt this style for the AFCON finals but efforts must be made to strengthen the midfield and the defence. It was great to see Wilfred Ndidi with the skipper’s armband but the team is still struggling in the back four.

The venue of the match, Godswill Akpabio Stadium, was very good and the players also affirmed that the turf was good and they wished to continue playing in Uyo. The NFF said the qualifiers for the next FIFA World Cup will be held in Uyo but this could change as Eagles have been ‘homeless’ for many years.

The NFF should work with the ministry to finally agree on the home turf of the Eagles. This is important. Again, despite the good score recorded against Sao Tome and Principe, I still believe strongly it was a waste.

To justify how wasteful the current NFF is, a friendly has been fixed for October. The question is since that plan was on the cards why bring the entire pros for Sao Tome? If there are no ‘hidden’ issues, it then means the Gusau- led federation lacks direction and might be taking orders from external ‘forces.’

From experience and deep knowledge of the workings in the federation, the friendlies in question are organized not purposely to shape the team but to benefit some powerful ‘cabal’ in the scheme of the deal to the encounter. At a time development is rapid all over the continent and beyond, the NFF is snoring. ‘Chai!’ It is well with Nigerian football.