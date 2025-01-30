Still Earth Holdings Appoints Ritchie Wingo As Group Managing Director

Share

Still Earth Holdings has ushered in a transformative phase with the appointment of Ritchie Wingo as the Group Managing Director.

With over 25 years of experience spanning international oil and gas operations and mastery in information technology, Wingo brings unparalleled expertise to the conglomerate.

Wingo’s appointment heralds a new era of strategic growth, operational excellence, and innovation, uniting the efforts of Still Earth Holdings’ subsidiaries – Still Earth Construction, Tirex Petroleum and Energy, and its financial services arm, Still Earth Capital Finance – under a shared vision of progress.

His leadership is grounded in a comprehensive understanding of industry complexities, shaped by his distinguished career with global giants like BP, Shell, Chevron, and ExxonMobil, as well as his role as Director of Oil and Gas at PwC.

His ability to deliver transformative outcomes in challenging environments and his commitment to quality and sustainability uniquely position him to elevate Still Earth Holdings.

Share

Please follow and like us: