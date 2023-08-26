Still Awaiting the Dividends of Our Democracy

Some 24 years ago millions of Nigerians were eagerly looking forward to the ouster of men in khaki, seriously holding on to the widely held belief that the worst democracy will always be better than the most benevolent of military regimes. Having spent a sizeable part of our independence from Britain in 1960 without having the right to choose our elected leaders (the military had ruled for 29 by 1999, out of the 39 years), we just could not wait to see the end of those in starched green uniforms dishing out orders that we had no other option than to obey.

Besides, having many of our freedoms curtailed, we were also witnessing the gradual deterioration of our standard of living as the economy nosedived. One of the biggest dislocations to our economic well-being took place in 1986 when Military President, Gen Ibrahim Babangida decided to adopt the Second-tier Foreign Exchange Market (SFEM), which immediately saw the naira dropping from roughly 90 kobo to $1, to N17 to the dollar by the time he ‘stepped aside’ in 1993. During this period prices of goods and services also moved up in response to the IMF and World Bank-advocated devaluation policy.

The two Bretton Woods institutions had insisted that devaluation would boost exports and encourage imports, narrow the trade deficit, reduce the sovereign debt burden and, in theory, improve the economy. I’m not sure how many Nigerians believe these were achieved after the nation swallowed their prescribed medicine. Incidentally, some had argued that nothing would have happened to the country had we resisted the pressure of these international bodies as long as the Federal Government did not approach the IMF, World Bank or multi-lateral institutions for credit or support.

They cited the policy of Gen Sani Aba- cha who did not devalue the naira but instead kept the value vis-a-vis the US dollar fixed at N86/$ for the most part of his five- year regime. All that happened was talk, but nobody even threatened to sanction Nigeria for not devaluing her currency. According to Chris Enyinnaya’s article in 2016, this was possible because the exchange rate does not depend 100 percent on market forces. “There is a political element to exchange rate determination.

Thus, the government of every country to a large extent maintains the exchange rate at a level that is in the best interest of her citizens and the economic units.” Enyinnaya’s argument was backed by the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, who at a meeting with members of the Council of Retired Federal Permanent Secretaries on April 22, 2016, at Aso Rock insisted that Nigeria’s economic problems could be solved without the devaluation of the naira, pointing out that his overthrow as the military head of state in 1985 by Babangida led to the devaluation of the currency.

“When I was military head of state, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank wanted us to devalue the naira and remove petrol subsidy; but I stood my ground for the good of Nigeria. Then, the naira remained strong against the dollar and other foreign currencies un- til I was removed from office in August 1985, and it was devalued,” Buhari told the gathering. While justifying his opposition to the devaluation of the naira, Buhari asked his guests: “But how many factories were built and how many jobs were created by the devaluation?

That is why I’m still asking to be convinced today of the benefits of devaluation. Therefore, I’m yet to be convinced that the vast majority of ordinary Nigerians would derive any tangible benefit from a devaluation of the naira.” The truth is that the nation has not re- covered from IBB’s 1986 action and our once resilient naira, which was stronger than the dollar and almost at par with the British pound sterling, has continued to head south to the extent that it is now over N800 to the US greenback and over N1, 000 to the pound – sending prices skyrocketing.

Thus, Nigerians could not wait to have civilians in place who they believed would act more in their favour than soldiers who were answerable to no one. Consequently, on February 27, 1999, 29,848,441 Nigerians headed to the polls to cast their votes and at the end of the exercise, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 18,738,154 or 62.78 percent to beat Chief Olu Falae of AD/APP who had 11,110,287 or 37.22 percent to usher in the Fourth Republic.

However, a clear indication of how the dreams of millions have failed to be fulfilled is in the fact that while voter turnout was 52.3 percent in 1999 it was just 26.71 percent on February 18, 2023, as disillu- sioned Nigerians stayed away from the polling units – even though they had more options on the ballot paper. The reason for this is not far-fetched. Nigerians have not seen any appreciable improvement in their standards of living.

Instead, things have only gotten worse with Nigeria now being tagged as the poverty capital of the world, with 71 million people living in extreme poverty today (World Poverty Clock, 2023) and a total of 133 million people classed as multi-dimensionally poor, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data. While one must admit that we cannot lay all the blame for the nation’s economic woes on the doorsteps of the political class, however, they still have to take a large chunk of the blame due to some faulty policies and their failure to truly identify with the sufferings of the people who voted them into office.

While it is a given that fuel subsidy was unsustainable due to the lean finances of the government; however, previous hikes in the pump price of fuel have not translated into improved healthcare, roads, power, security and infrastructure as promised by officials. Instead, what has often happened is that the money saved has been squandered or embezzled as repeatedly highlighted in news headlines, revealing officials caught with billions of unexplained naira (and foreign currencies) in their accounts.

And rather than making examples out of such persons with stiff penalties as a deterrent to others, more often than not they are given soft landings, thereby encouraging others to continue to fleece our commonwealth. Unfortunately, we, the people, rather than demand that such persons be penalised regardless of their tribe or religion often are accomplices by turning a blind eye to such infractions – especially if the person in question is from our clan or faith.

However, it is still early in the life of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, although it got off to a rocky start with the double whammy of fuel hikes and currency devaluation, which have further exacerbated the woes of Nigerians. Nevertheless, we still have to give the government the benefit of the doubt, and hope that in the end his “baby pains” will ultimately translate into his promised “positive change.”