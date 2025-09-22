STI Receives Enactus Catalyst Award

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc recently received the Enactus Catalyst Award for being a great supporter of both Enactus Nigeria and the global platform over the years.

Enactus’ global network drives their impact and it is a network of 33 independent offices that provide curricular innovations, student team support and funding for participating countries.

Enactus is also a network of leaders committed to using business as a catalyst for positive social and environmental impact. The organisation invests in students who take entrepreneurial action for others in the society with the aim of creating a better world for everyone.