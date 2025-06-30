STI Hires Chairman

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has appointed of Mr. Abimbola Oguntunde as chairman of its Board of Directors.

Oguntunde is a banker, economist and certified project manager with over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector.

The company explained in a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange signed by its secretary, Equity Union Limited, saying Oguntunde’s appointment was approved during the company’s 131st meeting held on June 13, 2025, and took effect immediately.

Oguntunde has served as a non-executive director on the board and brings with him a wealth of leadership experience from various institutions.

He obtained Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in economics and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with distinction in international banking and finance from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Oguntunde is the managing partner of Devtage Consulting and CEO of Devtage Group, a management consulting, technology, and corporate training company.

His work has focused on areas such as capital raising, business transformation, and organizational restructuring.

Over the years, he has held management roles at various financial institutions, including UBA, Sterling Bank, and Access Bank Plc, gaining experience in different aspects of banking and finance.