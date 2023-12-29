Steve Varsano Moves To Collaborate With Ola Of Lagos

Popular Jet businessman and vendor, Steve Varsano has revealed plans to collaborate with luxury brand influencer, Ola of Lagos.

Recalls that in a viral video that surfaced on social media, the Jet vendor had called out Ola of Lagos for inflating the price of a plane he was advertising.

The video had however gathered many reactions from netizens as they expressed their displeasure with Ola for inflating the prices of items in the name of luxury.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the Jet vendor, Ola of Lagos took to his Instagram page to address the allegations, saying the prices are not determined by him but by the owner of the item and that he is simply only a marketer.

However, in a new development, the PA to the Jet vendor, Steve Varsona reached out to him on Instagram asking for his mobile number so they can collaborate and work together in the future.

The PA also clarified that there was no malicious intent behind the video his boss made and they had no idea it would go viral.

Swe post below:

Some reactions to the post below

@Chrisdaramola said: “Mhen! Heavenly blessings on him.”

@Yemihazan wrote: “People don’t learn, there are some level of grace you can’t fight…”

@OyinTGSPE added: “But that Private Jet still not $16m , he should stop inflat!ng prices unnecessary”

@onefynboylykdat reacted: “See how God works”

@Iykekomo_ said: “It was bound to happen sooner. Don’t joke with Nigeria social media networking. And More importantly, Man no be God ”