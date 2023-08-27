Steve Harvey Breaks Silence Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife

The rumour further stated that Majorie reportedly demanded half of his net worth as alimony in their motions for a divorce.

However, billionaire Ned Nwoko who is an acquaintance of Harvey have debunked such rumours on his social media page, saying the rumours are untrue and baseless, he also maintained that the couple are fine.

In a new update, Harvey shared a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, that shows the importance of pushing through with life regardless of its many challenging hurdles.

However, some overzealous netizens are making connections with his piece with the currently circulating rumours.

Steve Harvey wrote, “No matter what happens, life ain’t over. As long as God wakes you up, that means he ain’t through with you yet.

“When God wakes you up, he has something for you that you haven’t received. Every day you have the opportunity to make something happen.”

See the post below:

https://x.com/iamsteveharvey/status/1695696648503177719?s=46