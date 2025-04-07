New Telegraph

April 7, 2025
Steve Crown Announces Engagement To Fiancee

Nigerian gospel singer, Steve Crown, has announced his engagement to his fiancée, Ruth Thomas, with a divine assertion.

Accompanied by a video capturing special moments from the proposal, the singer in an Instagram video shared a glimpse of the engagement ring which shows the identity of Steve Crown’s fiancée.
Sharing the video, he followed it with a caption that reads, “Approved by God. We are now forever”#Crowningruth2025”.

Meanwhile, this has sparked a reaction online, with fans and industry colleagues expressing excitement for the upcoming nuptials, which will be announced in due course.

