Steve Crown Announces Engagement To Fiancee

Nigerian gospel singer, Steve Crown, has announced his engagement to his fiancée, Ruth Thomas, with a divine assertion.
Accompanied by a video capturing special moments from the proposal, the singer in an Instagram video shared a glimpse of the engagement ring which shows the identity of Steve Crown’s fiancée.
Sharing the video, he followed it with a caption that reads, “Approved by God. We are now forever”#Crowningruth2025”.
Meanwhile, this has sparked a reaction online, with fans and industry colleagues expressing excitement for the upcoming nuptials, which will be announced in due course.
Watch the video below;
“Approved by God. We are now forever” #crowningruth2025 pic.twitter.com/OLTbKIDzWg
— STEVE CROWN (@SteveCrownmusic) April 6, 2025
