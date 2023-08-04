Steve Babaeko’s X3m Ideas Celebrates Historic Cannes Lion Win With Black Tie Gig

In a momentous occasion for the Nigerian and West African marketing communications industry, X3M Ideas, a leading creative advertising agency, celebrated their groundbreaking win at the prestigious Cannes Lions festival. This remarkable achievement marks the first time in 70 years that an agency from Nigeria and West Africa has clinched the coveted Cannes Lion award.

The black tie event, held on July 30, 2023, in La- gos, was attended by esteemed industry enthusiasts, clients, media, and agency partners, all eager to commemorate this historic milestone in Nigeria’s creative landscape. X3M Ideas emerged victorious at the Cannes Lions 2023 festival, securing Bronze Lions in the highly competitive Health & Wellness category.

The agency’s winning campaign, titled “The Soot Life Expectancy,” showcased their innovative approach and dedication to creating impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences and address pressing social issues. Commenting on the historic win, Steve Babaeko, the GCEO and CCO of X3M Ideas, expressed his joy and gratitude, “This is an incredible moment for X3M Ideas and the entire creative industry in Nigeria and West Africa.

We have always strived to push boundaries and elevate our beloved country on the global stage. Winning the Cannes Lion award is a dream come true, and we are immensely proud to be the first agency from this region to achieve this feat.”

The black tie event was filled with excitement and celebration as guests lauded X3M Ideas’ creativity, talent, and dedication. It was a night to remember as industry leaders, clients, and partners raised their glasses to toast the agency’s groundbreaking success.

The Cannes Lion award is widely recognized as the “World Cup of advertising,” and X3M Ideas’ win is a testament to their commitment to excellence and their ability to compete at the highest level on the global advertising stage.

As X3M Ideas continues to bask in the glory of their historic achievement, the agency remains focused on its vision to consolidate this breakthrough and expand its presence beyond borders. They are determined to set new standards for creative excellence and contribute to Nigeria’s reputation as a hub of creativity and innovation.