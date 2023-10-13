Sterling’s the Alternative Bank Debuts in Major Cities

The Alternative Bank, Nigeria’s newest entrant into the financial services sector, debuted in a unique way, by holding a simultaneous launch event in three major cities across the country – Lagos, Abuja, and Kano, making it the first synchronised multi- city brand launch in Nigeria’s history.

The Alternative Bank is the ethical banking subsidiary of Sterling Financial Holdings. Speaking at the launch event in Abuja, Executive Director of The Alternative Bank, Garba Mohammed, said: “The Alternative Bank is here to create wealth-for-all in a sustainable way, by doing things differently and taking a different model to partnering with its customers.”

Speaking from Lagos, Managing Director, Hassan Yusuf, said: “We believe that banking should be a platform for shared prosperity, where everyone benefits. And this explains why we refer to our customers as partners, because we believe we are on a journey of wealth creation where profits are shared, and customers are provided with funds without incurring interest charges.”