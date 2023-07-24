Sterling One Foundation, UN unveil partners for ASIS 2023

The Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations Nigeria, co-conveners of the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS), have officially unveiled partners for the second edition of the event, which will hold on August 10 and 11, 2023 at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

In a press release, the co-conveners said that the summit aimed to accelerate the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 and the African Union 2063 Agenda. According to the statement, the event, which has as its theme, “Global Vision, Local Action: Repositioning the African Development Ecosystem for Sustainable Outcomes,” seeks to reshape Africa’s development landscape by fostering collaboration, innovative thinking, and impactful investment into critical areas such as Climate Solutions, Circular Economy, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Education, Health, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH). Speaking on the co-convening, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale, expressed excitement about partnering Sterling One Foundation on the Summit, highlighting the UN’s dedication to working with the private sector and government to implement a cooperation framework for sustainable development.

He stressed the need for the private sector to move beyond corporate social responsibility (CSR) and integrate sustainability into their business models. “We want to see all stakeholders, especially the private sector, use the Africa Social Impact Summit as an opportunity to join hands to formulate a rescue plan for the SDGs,” he explained. While unveiling the partners for the ASIS 2023, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe CEO of the Sterling One Foundation revealed her great admiration for each of the collaborating organizations, stating that they have taken a bold step towards redefining Africa’s future.