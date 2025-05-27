Sterling One Foundation Seeks Job Creation In African Climate Plans

Share

As climate shocks accelerate and youth unemployment rises across Africa, over 1,800 delegates from more than 50 countries recently convened for the 11th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development(ARFSD) to debate how the continent can transition to a green economy that is both equitable and resilient.

The forum, co-hosted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the Government of Uganda, featured participation from Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Antonio Pedro, Deputy Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa, UNDP Regional Director for Africa, and senior leaders from development banks, civil society, and the private sector.

At one of the forum’s key side events, “Africa’s Workforce at a Crossroads: Navigating Climate Change and the Green Transition,” policymakers, philanthropies, labor specialists, and other key stakeholders gathered to unpack one of the most urgent challenges facing the continent: how to safeguard and reimagine work as climate disruption reshapes the economic landscape.

Commenting on the urgency of ensuring Africa’s green transition delivers real opportunity at the community level, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation, said: “The green economy cannot be designed in isolation from the people it is meant to uplift.

It must reach the last mile, generate meaningful livelihoods, and give African youth the tools, trust, and opportunity to lead this transition, not be sidelined by it. Anything less risks reinforcing the very inequalities we are trying to solve.”

Addressing participants at the opening session, President Museveni, emphasized the importance of asserting Africa’s own path to development.

“Africa must stop copying and pasting foreign models and instead focus on building from its own comparative advantages in land, minerals, and people,” he said.

“Our continent does not need sympathy, it needs investment and strategy rooted in our own realities.” Antonio Pedro, Deputy Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, emphasized the importance of expanding Africa’s fiscal space through domestic resource mobilization.

He called for greater formalization of the informal sector to broaden the tax base and urged countries to take a proactive role in reducing the cost of capital.

