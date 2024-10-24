Sterling One Foundation, PwC Partner To Host ESG

Share

In an era where Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles are increasingly recognised as essential to the long-term success of businesses, Nigerian firms are progressively embracing the integration of sustainable practices into their operational frameworks.

What once appeared as a passing trend has transformed into a strategic imperative, as organisations worldwide seek to mitigate risks, comply with regulatory expectations, and align with the evolving demands of investors and stakeholders.

Against this backdrop, Sterling One Foundation, in partnership with PricewaterHouseCooper (PwC), the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation’s (UNIDO) Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) in Nigeria, the Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), and Sterling Bank, is poised to host the highly anticipated ESG Series 4.0 on October 25, 2024.

This event serves as a premier forum for thought leaders, industry experts, and business executives to exchange insights on the critical role of ESG in shaping corporate strategies for sustainable growth and resilience.

The fourth edition of the ESG Series, which has become a key fixture on the Nigerian business landscape in 2024, reaffirms the commitment of its organisers to advancing the ESG agenda both in Nigeria and across the African continent.

With each successive edition, the series has catalysed meaningful conversations, fostered collaboration, and offered practical solutions for embedding ESG principles into business strategies.

This latest edition, ESG Series 4.0, will feature two thematic tracks, each designed to equip participants with actionable insights and strategies for implementing comprehensive ESG frameworks that drive business sustainability.

The event will bring together a distinguished panel of ESG leaders, corporate executives, development specialists, and sustainability advocates. Together, they will delve into key issues such as ESG reporting, risk management, and the alignment of sustainability goals with broader organisational objectives.

As businesses increasingly face stringent ESG standards and regulatory requirements, these discussions will prove invaluable to organizations striving to remain ahead of the curve and to cultivate resilience in a rapidly changing business environment.

Among the prominent speakers is Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, who will serve as the host for the series.

