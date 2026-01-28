Sterling One Foundation, Presidency Others Partner To Host Africa Social Impact Summit

Sterling One Foundation, in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria, the United Nations System, and partners of the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) will convene the ASIS 2026 High-Level Policy Engagement today, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The session will bring together senior government leaders, chief executives, development partners, investors, and civil society leaders to advance results-driven partnerships for inclusive growth, foundational learning, women and youth empowerment, and national development delivery.

The engagement, co-hosted by the Office of the Vice President, and Sterling One Foundation, will serve as a national platform to translate continen-tal commitments into country-level action — aligning policy reform, private sector mobilisation, and development finance around Nigeria’s most urgent priorities, including education, jobs, skills, financial inclusion, health, entrepreneurship, and institutional strengthening.

Themed: “Scaling Action – Driving Inclusive Growth through Policy and Innovation,” the high-level engagement will bring together over 200 senior leaders from government, private enterprise, development institutions, civil society, and the diplomatic community.

The engagement aims to embed ASIS commitments into Nigeria’s policy ecosystem, elevate priority sectors as national imperatives, and mobilise capital toward measurable SDG outcomes.

Key highlights of the engagement include the launch of flagship, policy-backed initiatives, notably the Business Coalition for Education (BCE) and the Nigeria Foundational Learning Fund designed to accelerate foundational literacy and numeracy addressing the country’s out-of-school children challenge.

Also, the Women and Youth Financial and Economic Inclusion (WYFEI) Nigeria, the country’s flagship platform for advancing women and youth economic empowerment through compact-based delivery, co-investment frameworks, and performanceaccountability, will also be launched.

It will be the country implementation platform of the African Union WYFEI programme. Speaking ahead of the engagement, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria said: “Nigeria’s future prosperity depends on how effectively we mobilise the private sector, development partners, and public institutions around shared national priorities.