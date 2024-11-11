Sterling One Foundation, Others To Catalyse Food Security At Agric Summit Africa

Share

Sterling One Foundation has announced its partnership with Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA), a highlevel convening organized by Sterling Bank alongside partners, including the Benue State Government, the African Union, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Leadway Assurance, and other stakeholders.

Scheduled for November 11-12 at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, this year’s summit is themed, “Transitioning from Scarcity to Security,” aligning closely with the Foundation’s commitment to advancing food security across the African continent.

Commenting on the partnership, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation, stated: “ASA is a platform for driving solutions to Africa’s food security challenges.

At Sterling One Foundation, food security is a thematic focus area, and the theme, “Transitioning from Scarcity to Security,” aligns with our commitment to empowering smallholder farmers, particularly women and youth, through targeted programs.

By equipping them with skills, financial resources, and market access, we aim to build resilient systems that support sustainable agricultural growth and improve livelihoods across communities.”

According to a press release, “food security is a thematic focus area for Sterling One Foundation. With agriculture as a central pillar of African economies and the majority of its population reliant on farming for livelihoods, enhancing the resilience and productivity of this sector is essential.

ASA provides a collaborative platform to explore sustainable solutions that can address the continent’s food challenges amid increasing demand and environmental pressures.”

The statement further said: “Sterling One Foundation has developed impactful, scalable models to strengthen the agricultural value chain by empowering vulnerable groups, especially women and youth.

The Agriculture Support Program for Rural Women Farmers enhances productivity and resilience, equipping women with resources and technical training to boost yields, income, and food security.

