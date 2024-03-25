Sterling One Foundation, NGX, Partners Champion Gender Equality Bell Ringing Ceremony

To commemorate 2024’s International Women’s Day, Sterling One Foundation, in partnership with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and other crucial stakeholders, convened for the 10th annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality/Closing Gong ceremony hosted at the Nigerian Exchange Group on March 8.

In line with this year’s theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” stakeholders convened to address the multifaceted challenges hindering Nigerian women from realising their full potential while spotlighting existing opportunities for women to grow and thrive.

According to a press release, the speakers agreed on the urgent need to bridge the gender gap in Nigeria by advocating for increased inclusion of women in C-Suite positions, fostering investment in women-led enterprises, bolstering capacity-building initiatives, and offering strategic support to female trailblazers across various sectors.

Furthermore, the discourse also emphasised the significance of reshaping the narrative of Nigerian women’s involvement in the arts and entertainment industries. Mrs Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, and a notable partner of the Exchange Group for the event, emphasised the importance of partnerships to accelerate progress for women, which is a pivotal element of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17.

According to her, the Sterling One Foundation has launched the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS), a global platform convening leaders from diverse sectors to devise innovative and sustainable solutions to Africa’s developmental challenges. “The Africa Social Impact Summit provides an avenue for strategic partnerships to accelerate investment in women and directly track progress in other areas of social impact interventions. We have a $1.7 trillion gap in financing for women entrepreneurs today. It is not a feat that one organisation can achieve.

We need to leverage strategic collaborations to ensure notable progress and bring stakeholders together to partner on and scale projects and initiatives that deliver results,” she said. Dr Irene Robinson-Ayanwale, Divisional Head of Business Support Services/General Counsel of Nigerian Exchange Limited, stressed that Gender Equality is not merely a buzzword but an ethos driving exponential growth within the Nigerian Capital Market and the broader economy.

Closing the gender gap is critical as it stands in the way of attaining SDG 5 (Gender Equality) by 2030, according to Oluwa Oromidayo George, Chair of the UN Global Compact Network Nigeria Board. “Despite understanding the compelling business case for gender equality, progress on women’s rights remains stagnant. We acknowledge the pivotal role of the private sector in driving gender equality forward,” she remarked.