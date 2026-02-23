Sterling One Foundation Drives Gender Inclusion At AU Summit

In furtherance of its ongoing collaboration with the African Union Women and Youth Financial and Economic Inclusion (AU WYFEI) Initiative and reinforcing its role as a catalyst for inclusive finance and economic transformation, Sterling One Foundation joined African leaders and key stakeholders at the Presidential Breakfast Meeting on Financing and Reaffirming Africa’s Gender Commitments on the margins of the African Union Heads of State Summit held in Addis Ababa recently.

According to a press release issued by the Foundation, the convening brought together African leaders, including Ghanaian President, John Mahama, the Gambian President, Muhammed Jallow, Ministers, development finance institutions, private sector leaders and key continental stakeholders, to advance actionable financing strategies for women and youth across Africa.

The statement said that the dialogue focused on mobilizing catalytic capital, strengthening institutional frameworks, and embedding gender-responsive financing within macroeconomic systems to accelerate Africa’s inclusive growth trajectory.

In his address, President Mahama emphasized: “Women are Africa’s most underutilized asset. If we are to accelerate Agenda 2063 and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at scale, we must harness the full strength of our human capital.

Africa cannot grow by leaving its women behind. Gender equality must be embedded in macroeconomic planning, public finance systems, and peace and security frameworks, otherwise, our development will remain incomplete. “Despite decades of declarations, Africa’s gender agenda remains chronically underfunded, and gender-responsive programmes are often the first casualties during fiscal constraints.

That must change.” Also speaking at the meeting, Director of the Women, Gender and Youth Directorate at the African Union Commission, Ms. Prudence Ngwenya, challenged stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric. She said: “More than half of Africa’s population is either a young person or a woman.

As we reflect on our continental gender equality journey, we must ask ourselves: Are we truly upholding the commitments we have made? Are we consolidating institutional gains or regressing on hardearned progress? And most importantly, what concrete actions will we take to ensure African women are empowered, productive, and central to the realization of Agenda 2063?

The time for reaffirmation must now translate into measurable financing and systemic change. “As a strategic partner of the African Union through AU WYFEI, Sterling One Foundation continues to champion structured financing frameworks, blended finance partnerships, and catalytic platforms that unlock capital at scale for women- and youth-led enterprises.”

Speaking at the meeting, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, stated: “Financial inclusion is not a social intervention; it is an economic imperative. Africa’s transformation depends on how intentionally we finance women and youth at scale.

“Through strategic partnerships, blended finance mechanisms, and investment readiness platforms, we are working to bridge the capital gap and unlock Africa’s $100 billion Investment Agenda. Our commitment is clear: to move from conversations to capital, from pledges to structured partnerships, and from intent to measurable impact.”

The Presidential Breakfast Meeting accelerates momentum toward the upcoming Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2026, co-convened by Sterling One Foundation, the United Nations System in Nigeria, the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and key partners.

The summit will turn high-level commitments into structured investment partnerships, bankable pipelines, and tangible impact across the continent.