Sterling One Foundation Celebrates International Day Of Education

Sterling One Foundation has said that with the transformative role of technology in education more critical now than ever, this year’s theme for the International Day of Education, “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation,” highlights the need for inclusive and technology-driven educa tion systems.

In a statement, Sterling One Foundation sated that in 2024 it reached over 20,000 individuals, including educators and students directly and indirectly, through impactful programs designed to empower them with STEM-focused tools that integrate innovative teaching methodologies, ensuring inclusive and equitable learning opportunities.

The statement said: “The Early Child Learning Advancement Project (E-CLAP) significantly improved foundational literacy and numeracy skills for over 2,000 children in underserved communities.

Implemented across Kano, Lagos, Borno, and Oyo states, the program combines modern teaching tools with active community involvement to enhance learning outcomes.

Within six months, E-CLAP achieved measurable improvements by equipping teachers with culturally relevant and interactive teaching techniques that keep students engaged and motivated.

“ In the Northeast of Nigeria, where secondary and tertiary school representation has historically been low, Sterling One Foundation partnered with the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) to implement the Accelerated Senior Secondary Education Programme (ASSEP).

This initiative addressed systemic educational challenges in the region by focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Agriculture (STEMA).

