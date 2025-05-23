Sterling One Foundation Backs Nigeria’s Wedex 2025

Share

With plastic pollution now one of Nigeria’s most visible environmental threats, Sterling One Foundation is joining global and national leaders in driving urgent, community-led action at World Environment Day Exhibition (WEDex) 2025, a high-level World Environment Day exhibition hosted by GreenHub Africa in partnership with the United Nations.

According to a press release, the week-long event will bring together senior officials, multilateral partners, innovators, and civil society leaders across Abuja and Lagos to catalyze stronger enforcement of Nigeria’s environmental protection laws and elevate scalable models for waste reduction, youth action, and sustainable finance.

The statement said that Sterling One Foundation will take a leading role in the agenda, including participation in a webinar titled, “From Pollution to Innovation:

Aligning Policy, Enterprise and Community for Sustainable Waste Solutions in Nigeria,” on May 23, and a keynote presentation at the “Financing Youth Initiatives for Green Entrepreneursh session on June 4.

The Foundation’s CEO, Olapeju Ibekwe will join stakeholders from the United Nations Development Programme, Lafarge, Seplat, and the Federal Government to spotlight new financing pathways for circular economy innovation and environmental job creation.

“Our participation at WEDex reflects a belief that climate action must be practical, peopledriven, and financially backed,” said Ibekwe.

“We are investing in models that clean the environment while building livelihoods, because sustainability without equity is incomplete.”

The Foundation’s work in climate impact includes the nationally recognized Beach Adoption Program, which has mobilized thousands of volunteers to remove over 9,000 kilograms of waste from Nigeria’s coastline, alongside partners such as LAWMA, WasteBanc, and African Cleanup Initiative.

The Foundation also cohosted National Sustainability Week 2024, engaging students and stakeholders in 18 states through cleanups, green skills education, and climate financing challenges.

