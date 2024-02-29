Sterling One Foundation Announces Plans for Africa Social Impact Summit 2024

Sterling One Foundation has announced plans to host the third edition of the Africa Social Impact Summit between July 25 and 26 this year. This was disclosed at a dinner organised to appreciate the Foundation’s corporate and development partners who have contributed to the success of previous editions of the Summit and other social impact initiatives.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, Mrs Olapeju Ibe- kwe, expressed profound gratitude to the partners, stating that their multi- faceted partnership and moral support have been instrumental to the success achieved over the years. She said: “Last year, we planned to convene about 1,000 physical delegates at the Eko Convention Centre but eventually had over 1,500 participants join us for the two-day summit.

Post-event, we have also realised that over 30 percent of the social impact players that joined us got financial and non- financial support just because they were part of the summit. “This is a testament to the immense value the convening offers the ecosystem and why I would like to sincerely appreciate all these esteemed organisations dedicated to fostering sustainable change in Nigeria and across the African continent.”

Among the recognised partners were co-convener United Nations Nigeria, Coca-Cola Company, the UN Global Compact Network Nigeria, Sterling Bank, Afreximbank, the British Council, Microsoft, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the MTN Foundation.