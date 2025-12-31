Sterling Holdings MD, Director Acquire N1.16bn Shares

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc has disclosed significant insider share purchases involving entities linked to its senior management and board, underscoring growing confidence in the group’s outlook.

In separate notifications filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the financial services holding company revealed that two insider-related entities jointly acquired 164 million ordinary shares at N7.05 per share, translating to a total transaction value of about N1.16 billion.

According to the filings, Seven Degrees North Limited, an entity related to the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Yemi Odubiyi, purchased 82 million shares.

The acquisition was executed in two tranches of 62 million units and 20 million units, both at N7.05 per share. The transactions took place on December 24 and December 29, 2025, on the NGX trading platform.

Similarly, Black Rising Limited, an entity associated with Abubakar Suleiman, a Non-Executive Director of the company, also acquired 82 million ordinary shares at the same price. These purchases were likewise completed on December 24 and December 29, 2025.

The disclosures were made in compliance with regulatory requirements governing insider dealings, which compel directors, key executives and persons closely associated with them to promptly report transactions in the shares of listed companies. The notifications were signed by Olayinka Oni, Executive Director of Sterling Financial Holdings.