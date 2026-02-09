Sterling HoldCo Sustains Profit Momentum With 99% PBT Growth

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (“Sterling HoldCo” or “the Group”) has posted its interim, unaudited full-year financial results, showcasing a 99% yearover-year (YoY) increase in profit before tax (PBT) for the year ended December 31, 2025.

A key driver of this performance was the Group’s substantial growth in both interest and non-interest income, with gross earnings rising by 46 per cent to N476.5 billion.

Interest income surged by 43 per cent to N369.6 billion, reflecting growth in loans and advances to customers and improved yields on investment securities.

Meanwhile, non-interest income soared by 57.3 per cent, supported by higher trading income, increased fees, and commissions. These income streams contributed to the Group’s ability to navigate a competitive market while maintaining a disciplined approach to cost management.

The Group also demonstrated strong operational efficiency, reducing its cost-to-income ratio to 63 per cent, down from 72 per cent in 2024. This reflects Sterling HoldCo’s commitment to enhancing cost-effectiveness while delivering robust revenue growth.

A key driver of Sterling HoldCo’s improved performance has been its continued investment in digital and operational capabilities across its banking and non-banking businesses.

These investments have enhanced service delivery, improved cost efficiency, and strengthened its capacity to support growing customer volumes while maintaining sound risk controls. Sterling HoldCo’s total assets grew by 11 per cent, reaching N3.92 trillion, with customer deposits rising 18% to N2.98 trillion.

The Group’s capital position also strengthened, with shareholders’ funds increasing by 39% to N424.0 billion, providing a solid foundation for continued growth.

Building on the appreciation of shareholders’ funds, Sterling HoldCo has fortified its capital structure by ensuring its banking subsidiaries met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new recapitalisation requirements well ahead of the March 2026 deadline.