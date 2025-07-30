Sterling HoldCo Records 157% Profit Growth In H1’25

… discloses plans to launch public offer

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc has reported a 157 per cent year-on-year surge in ProfitAfter-Tax (PAT) in its unaudited results for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, demonstrating continued momentum in revenue growth, operational efficiency, and capital position.

The Group’s PAT reached N41.78 billion, up from N16.26 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share rose significantly to 89 Kobo from 56 Kobo, reflecting a consistent increment in value to shareholders.

Gross earnings climbed by 39.7 per cent to N212.61 billion, compared to N152.20 billion for H1 2024, while interest income rose by 38.3 per cent to N167.16 billion, and non-interest income increased by 45 per cent toN45.45 billion, attesting to the Group’s strategic focus on revenue diversification.

Additionally, the Group’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 64.5 per cent from 75.7 per cent, underscoring the benefits of ongoing cost optimisation measures.

Total assets stood at N4.08 trillion at the end of June, representing a 15.3 per cent increase from N3.54 trillion in December 2024. Shareholders’ funds were up 22.9 per cent for the period, reflecting the impact of recent recapitalisation and healthy retained earnings.

Asset quality also improved, with the non-performing loan ratio declining to 5.1% from 5.4 per cent at the close of the 2024 financial year.

The Group’s strong showing in the first half of the year followed a successful private placement and rights issue, through which approximately N100 billion was raised.

The proceeds enabled the full recapitalisation of Alternative Bank and further strengthened the capital base of Sterling Bank, the Group’s flagship subsidiary.

The Group is set to enter the public phase of its capital raising programme in the coming weeks, aiming to close the N53 billion recapitalisation gap of Sterling Bank and further strengthen the institution’s capacity for sustained growth across its diversified income streams.