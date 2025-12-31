Sterling HoldCo Insiders Mop Up Additional 164m Shares Amid Recapitalisation Push

Yemi Odubiyi and Abubakar Suleiman have strengthened their shareholder positions in Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc through a combined year-end purchase worth N1.156 billion.

Disclosures published on the Nigerian Exchange showed that both parties each acquired 164,000,000 ordinary shares at N7.05 per unit across two tranches on December 24 and December 29, 2025.

Seven Degrees North Limited, linked to Yemi Odubiyi, purchased 82,000,000 shares worth N578.1m. Black Rising Ltd also acquired 82,000,000 shares worth N578.1m on behalf of Suleiman.

The Group leadership’s increased investment comes ahead of the confirmation of the N88.1 billion Public Offer results, a capital raise designed to expand retail banking reach and scale its wealth management subsidiary, SterlingFi Wealth, for broader market impact.

Odubiyi’s shareholding has climbed quickly over the past year, rising from 376,417,493 units in December 2024 to more than 811 million units by December 2025, reflecting a steady increase in his investment in the institution’s long-term outlook.

With 52.1 billion units in outstanding share capital, Sterling HoldCo’s Chairman, Adeyemi Adeola, continues to hold the largest stake among board members at 12.256 billion units (23.52%), reinforcing the company’s tightly aligned leadership structure.

Recall that in August, prior to the commencement of Sterling HoldCo’s public offer, Suleiman increased his stake in the company with the purchase of 19,684,442 share units valued at N160.6 million.

Temitayo Adegoke, Sterling Bank’s Chief Operating Officer, also acquired 5.7 million shares worth N39.4 million, while Seven Degrees North Limited made an indirect purchase of 20.8 million units valued at N141.5 million.

Sterling HoldCo’s shares have delivered more than 25% year-to-date returns, opening the year at N5.60, rallying to a peak of N7.80 in August 2025 after strong mid-year market momentum, before settling at N7.05 at the end of the final trading day of 2025.