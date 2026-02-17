Sterling HoldCO Confirms Full Recapitalisation Of Two Banking Subsidiaries

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc has confirmed that its core banking subsidiaries, The Alternative Bank (AltBank) and Sterling Bank, are fully recapitalised in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) revised minimum capital requirements. This is following final regulatory approvals received in January 2026.

The company, in a statement yesterday, said its capital-raising programme was substantially completed between December 2024 and October 2025, positioning the group well ahead of the 2026 industry deadline.

In December 2024, the Group completed a N75 billion Private Placement, raising N73.86 billion in net proceeds. Of this amount, N68.8 billion was allocated to Sterling Bank and N5 billion to The Alternative Bank, strengthening the capital base of both institutions.

This was followed by a N28.79 billion Rights Issue, which was oversubscribed by N10.29 billion. Regulatory approvals in May 2025 enabled the allotment of N26.639 billion under the Rights Issue, with the oversubscription restructured into a private placement, enabling AltBank to meet the capital requirement for non-interest banks with national licences.

Sterling HoldCo further strengthened its capital position through an N88 billion Public Offer in October 2025, which recorded an oversubscription. The CBN has cleared the full amount of N96.69 billion for recognition as additional capital, while the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the allotment of 13,812,239,000 shares.

In total, the Group injected N153 billion into Sterling Bank and The Alternative Bank, bringing both institutions into full compliance with the revised capital requirements.

Speaking on the development, Yemi Odubiyi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, said the recapitalisation strengthened the Group’s ability to support economic activity while maintaining financial resilience. “This exercise goes beyond regulatory compliance.

“It positions us to expand credit responsibly, accelerate innovation, and provide sustained support to businesses and households, while maintaining the discipline required in a challenging operating environment,” he said.

Odubiyi noted that fully capitalising both Sterling Bank and The Alternative Bank reinforced the Group’s dual-bank structure and its ability to serve conventional and non-interest segments. “Our structure enables efficient deployment of capital across complementary markets and positions us to respond with agility to evolving customer needs,” he said.