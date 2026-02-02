Sterling Financial Holdings Builds Momentum On Strong Deposit Growth

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc recorded solid balance sheet and earnings growth in the year ended December 31, 2025, supported by strong customer deposit mobilization and improved operating performance.

Customer deposits rose to N2.98 trillion in 2025, from N2.52 trillion in the previous year, underscoring sustained confidence in the group’s banking franchise and funding base. The growth in deposits supported expanded lending activity and balance sheet growth during the period.

Total assets increased to N3.92 trillion as at December 31, 2025, compared with N3.54 trillion a year earlier. Loans and advances to customers rose to N1.42 trillion, up from N1.10 trillion in 2024, while the group also recorded growth in its investment securities portfolio.

According to the group’s condensed unaudited interim financial statements, profit after tax rose to N78.63 billion in 2025, from N43.68 billion in the previous year. Profit before income tax increased significantly to N90.73 billion, compared with N45.86 billion in 2024, reflecting stronger revenue generation and improved operating efficiency.

Gross earnings climbed to N476.50 billion in 2025, up from N326.82 billion a year earlier, supported by growth in interest income, fees and commission income, as well as trading and other operating income. Net interest income rose to N208.89 billion, compared with N134.81 billion in the prior year, driven by higher interest income despite elevated funding costs.

Operating income increased to N315.83 billion in 2025 from N202.81 billion in 2024, while net operating income after impairment stood at N289.08 billion, up from N192.02 billion a year earlier.

Credit loss expense on financial assets rose to N26.75 billion from N10.78 billion, reflecting a cautious risk posture amid prevailing macroeconomic conditions. Total operating expenses rose to N198.35 billion, compared with N146.16 billion in the previous year, largely due to higher personnel, administrative and depreciation costs.

Despite the rise in costs, profitability remained strong, supported by broad-based revenue growth. Earnings per share improved to 157 kobo in 2025 from 151 kobo in 2024, while the group’s nonperforming loan ratio declined to 4.7 per cent, from 5.4 per cent in the previous year, indicating improved asset quality.