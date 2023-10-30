Sterling commits N1bn to agro-innovators for ASA 2023

Sterling Bank has said that it is committing N1 billion to agro-innovators at the forthcoming Agric Summit Africa (ASA), scheduled to hold on November 8, in Lagos. In a statement, the Group Head of Agric and Solid Minerals, Sterling Bank, Dr. Shola Obikanye, said that this year’s edition(the 5th) of the annual event, had as its theme, “Empowering Innovations: A Confluence of Capital, Vision, and Agribusiness Enterprise.” Obikanye said since its maiden edition in 2019, ASA has played a pivotal role in addressing critical issues within Nigeria’s agriculture sector, adding that the event had consistently brought together influential figures from various sectors to discuss and explore innovative solutions for the industry’s challenges. According to him, the initiative has rightly earned its place as a cornerstone event for the agriculture sector in sub-Saharan Africa.

He announced that to commemorate its fifth anniversary, ASA had chosen to lead with the kind of innovation and change it has advocated for over the years. “This year the organisers of the ASA will feature an incubator-style investors’ deal room, which, in addition to its insightful discussions, will offer the opportunity for agribusiness entrepreneurs to promote their innovative ideas and receive the necessary funding and business support they need to scale,” he said.

He explained that the incubator-style investors’ deal room provides a platform for promising agro-innovators to present their transformative business solutions to a panel of industry experts, with a chance to secure grants of up to N50 million and financing options totalling up to N1 billion. The statement said: “The driving force behind ASA AgroPitch 2023 is rooted in ASA’s commitment to financing Nigeria’s agriculture sector and fostering the change needed for advancement. By injecting substantial capital at the SME level, ASA is championing the movement to shape a sustainable agricultural future for Nigeria. “This initiative warmly invites all promising agropreneurs to join this noble endeavour and establish themselves as pioneers of agricultural innovation.”