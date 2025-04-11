Sterling Bank: Zero Transfer Fees Initiative Aimed At Supporting Nigerians

Share

Sterling Bank has said that its recently introduced zero-transferfee policy for users of its “OneBank” digital banking platform, is aimed at taking sides with Nigerians who are, “tired of being nickeland-dimed by the system.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, who stated this during a press briefing in Lagos, also said that the initiative reflected the financial institution’s strong commitment to building a future where banking is affordable, accessible and in tune with the everyday needs of Nigerians.

He said: “This is not a gimmick. This is the future. And it starts now. For years, Nigerians have paid fees just to move their own money. We’re saying no more.”

Suleiman explained that the decision to introduce the initiative stems from years of digital transformation at Sterling Bank.

Specifically, he said that the bank built a custom callback system capable of handling over five million customers and already processing more than 180 million transactions, adding that the financial institution has also migrated entirely from a legacy European core to a homegrown platform built for scale and deployed a private cloud environment with capacity well beyond current and future demand.

“We’ve engineered a platform that can support 50 times our current customer base without breaking a sweat. It’s time to pass the benefits of that transformation back to the people. “This is more than a product update.

It’s an economic statement. We are taking sides with the customer, with the small business owner, with every Nigerian tired of being nickel-and-dimed by the system, Suleiman stated.

Also speaking during the briefing, Growth Executive leading the Consumer and Business Banking Directorate, at Sterling Bank, Obinna Ukachukwu, said the initiative is both a reward for loyal customers and an invitation to new ones.

