Sterling Bank Wins ‘Outstanding Partner’ Award For Advancing Tourism, Transportation

The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has named Sterling Bank the “Outstanding Banking Partner for Tourism and Transportation of the Year.”

According to a press release, the recognition “highlights the bank’s transformative role in unlocking Nigeria’s tourism potential through innovative financial solutions, game-changing collaborations, and an unwavering commitment to sustainable national growth.”

The statement also said: “Tourism contributes over 10 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP, yet much of its potential remains untapped.

Sterling Bank has positioned itself as a leader in driving growth in tourism and transportation – two critical sectors for national development.

This award acknowledges and celebrates the bank’s innovative contributions, which include financing groundbreaking projects and fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders.”

Commenting on the award, Akin Akingbogun, Group Head of Mobility at Sterling Bank, emphasised the bank’s leadership in driving sustainable growth.

“Sterling Bank is committed to promoting tourism—not just through financing but by offering innovative solutions that unlock the sector’s full potential,” Akingbogun said.

Abiola Adelana, Head of Tourism and Creative Arts Business at Sterling Bank, also said: “At Sterling, we go beyond banking – we’re true partners in progress.

We create bespoke financial solutions that empower tourism practitioners and helping them thrive in a competitive environment.”

