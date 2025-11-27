Sterling Bank, Wema Claim Volleyball Gold At Bankers Games

The 2025 Nigeria Bankers Games delivered another round of excitement at the weekend as Sterling Bank and Wema Bank emerged champions in the men’s and women’s volleyball events respectively.

Men’s volleyball made its debut at the Games, and all six participating teams, Sterling Bank, Access Bank, FCMB, First Bank, UBA and Wema Bank, arrived with strong intent, producing three weeks of highintensity matches.

Sterling Bank maintained steady momentum throughout and capped their impressive run with a two-set victory over Access Bank in the final to claim the maiden gold medal.

In the women’s volleyball final, Wema Bank extended their dominance, successfully defending the title they won last season. They overpowered FCMB in two straight sets to secure a third consecutive championship.

Beyond volleyball, other events at the Games also delivered gripping performances. Scrabble took centre stage as UBA’s Adegboyega Oduwole clinched the men’s gold with a perfect score, while teammate Samuel Onifade took silver.

Sterling Bank’s Bright Uzu completed the podium with bronze. In the women’s scrabble category, Wema Bank enjoyed more success as Funmilola Okusanya claimed the gold medal. Access Bank’s Eminence Lucky and Ameedah Raji secured silver and bronze respectively.