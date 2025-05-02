Sterling Bank: We Won’t Increase SMS Alert Charge For Next 60 Days

Share

A gainst the backdrop of announcements by several Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), in recent days, that they have revised upwards the charges for SMS transaction alerts from N4 to N6 per SMS with effect from May 1, 2025, as a result of an industry-wide increase in SMS costs by telecommunications providers, Sterling Bank, on Thursday, declared that it will absorb the cost of the hike on behalf of its customers for the next sixty days by allowing them to pay the old rate.

In an email to its customers, the financial institution said that it took the decision, not only to support its customers in these tough times, but also because SMS debit alerts are critical in helping bank customers detect unexpected charges and stay in control of their accounts.

The email partly read: “We’ve received an update from our telecom partners that the cost of SMS alerts have increased. ”We know this is not welcome news, especially at a time when every naira matters.

While the telecoms companies are responding to rising infrastructure and service costs, we also understand the real impact this could have on your everyday banking experience.

“So before you even ask, here is what we are doing for you: “ For the next 60 days, Sterling will absorb the difference. You will continue to pay the old rate while we cover the gap. It is our way of standing with you while you adjust.

“We will also make it possible for you to switch your credit alerts (when money comes in) to email notifications, which are secure, instant, and completely free.

“For debit alerts (when money goes out), SMS remains the most reliable way to catch unexpected charges and stay in control of your account so we recommend you keep that as is.

“This is not just about alerts. It is about trust, timing, and doing right by you. We are also working behind the scenes on smarter, cost-effective alternatives that will not weigh down your wallet.”

