Sterling Bank To Sponsor Club Cricket Committee League

The Club Cricket Committee League ahead of the 2025/2026 Cricket Season received financial sponsorship from Sterling Bank for the next year.

The partnership which was made public during a Press Conference at the Sterling Towers, Marina, Lagos on Friday, November 14, 2025, had in attendance the newly elected CCC Executives. Members of the CCC Lagos executive reeled out plans for the new season, which will begin on Saturday, November 22, at the UNILAG Cricket Oval.

Speaking during his opening remarks, Chairman of CCC League and former Captain of the Yellow Green, Endurance Ofem, expressed profound gratitude to Sterling Bank for coming at a critical time when the league was struggling to get sponsorship. He further said the league hopes to build on the strength that has been well established by old partners but more importantly foster a better relationship with new partners to improve the growth and development of cricket in Nigeria.

“In the last 15 years since becoming a sports administrator I have watched several chairmen put in their best in the sustenance of this league and that is what the current exco hopes to improve upon with the financial help of Sterling Bank,” Ofem said. “During last season, we had serious challenges in terms of sponsorship, but with our new headline sponsor and other partners both old and new what we intend to do differently this season is to try and go back to schools in Lagos with the sole aim of discovering and inspiring the next generation of cricket stars.”

The CCC Lagos began as a four-club league in 1987 and has grown into a 22-team league, running in two divisions. There are nine clubs in the premier division, while the 14 other clubs are in division one, which is subdivided into league A and B, with seven teams apiece.