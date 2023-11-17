Sterling Bank Remains Nigeria’s Best Workplace

Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Sterling Bank, has again emerged as the Over- all Best Workplace in Nigeria, large corporate category, for the year 2023. This was announced at a recent awards ceremony organized by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute in Lagos. This victory extends the bank’s streak to five straight years of accolades as one of the top destinations for talent in the country.

The GPTW Institute announced Sterling as winners in the following categories: Best Place to Work; Large Corporate Category, Best in Promoting People Leadership Practices; Large Corporate Category, and the Best in Promoting Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives in the Large Corporate Category. In his keynote address at the event, chairman of Sterling Bank Limited, Asue Ighodalo, said: “Now, more than ever in the life of our country, we must create an environment that enables an inclusive and consistent growth rate of over seven percent year-on-year to emerge from our present economic and social predicament.”

Describing himself as a firm believer in private sector- led growth, Mr. Ighodalo noted that creative, disciplined, innovative, and efficient organizations, manned by visionary, selfless, hardworking, satisfied, and passionate people will catalyze the growth of the national economy. Ighodalo continued by saying that: “People are the heartbeat of any organization, driving it forward with their individual and collective efforts.

They are not just assets; they are the essence of the company, making it vibrant and alive. “Strategies, milestones, and overall financial performance may grab the headlines, but these only come together by the channeled efforts of the dedicated hands and minds of the people who call the company home—individuals who are comfortable enough to live their best lives and do their best work within their respective organizations.”

The bank’s chairman concluded by enjoining organizations to commit to the wellness and stability of their employees, by offering a wide range of wellness programs and initiatives, including mandatory annual physical check-ups, holistic maternity and paternity initiatives, employee assistance programs to provide access to mental health support, and extensions to employees’ health plans that provide cover for older dependents.

Speaking on the bank’s latest awards haul, Group Chief Human Resource Officer for Sterling Financial Holdings Company, Temi Dalley, said that the awards are a testament to the Group’s unrelenting efforts to create a world-class organization that all stakeholders can be proud of. According to Dalley: “Our people strategy is solely focused on creating the best organization by creating an enabling environment for our employees to be all of themselves, do their best work, and live their best lives.

Every single one of our people management initiatives is dedicated to achieving this.” Sterling has maintained impressive momentum in 2023 with her citation as Africa’s Most Valuable Commercial Bank Brand for 2023 in a poll conducted by GeoPoll and Kan- tar for African Brand Magazine, been named a top three employers in Nigeria by LinkedIn in the social network’s Top 25 List for 2023, been awarded the Most Innovative Bank of The Year for 2023 by BusinessDay newspapers, and has featured on the prestigious top 100 fastest growing companies in Africa for 2023, as published by the globally recognized Financial Times.

Renowned for its now famous HEART of Sterling strategy; its irreverent brand voice and enviable talent management practices, Sterling recently received three citations for Company Leadership Gender Diversity, Gender Diversity in Supply Chain and Family-Friendly Workplace as bestowed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) at the Gender Leader Awards 2023.