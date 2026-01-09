Sterling Bank Powers New Era For Nigerian Cricket

…league records surge in performance, engagement

With a clear focus on excellence and long-term impact, Sterling Bank is leading the professionalisation of Nigerian cricket through its headline partnership with the Club Cricket Committee (CCC) for the 2025/2026 Lagos season.

Launched in late 2025, the collaboration has already elevated league standards and player performance, establishing a highperformance platform for elite cricketers and strengthening the sport’s commercial appeal.

Moving beyond traditional sponsorship, the partnership has acted as a catalyst for a high-intensity season that has already delivered 35 games of elite cricket across the Premier League and Division One. The collaboration is already yielding tangible results on the pitch, with players reaching new heights of statistical excellence.

The race for individual honours has intensified with David Ankrah leading the pack in runs scored with an impressive 139 runs in the Premier League while Destiny Chilemanya tops Division One runs chart with 133 runs.

On the bowling front, Mustapha Yusuff has emerged as the league’s most prolific player, claiming seven wickets. “Other standout performers include Anofiu Salako, who leads the premier league fielders with four catches, and Hossana Omonkhobhio, the top wicket-keeper with six dismissals.

In Division One, Mahesh Sharma and Kuldeep Sharma both lead with 11 wickets as top bowler and four catches as top fielder respectively while Gbenga Balele tops the wicket keeper spot with 5 dismissals.

The partnership with Sterling Bank has enabled the CCC to enhance player welfare and critical infrastructure, ensuring that the 64 games scheduled between now and April 2026 are played under world-class conditions.