Sterling Bank Powers Africa’s 2025 Fashion Finale

Sterling Bank Plc has concluded its headline sponsorship of the Africa Fashion Week Nigeria x Made By Nigerians Festival 2025 (AFWN x MBN Fest 2025), held from December 20 to 21, 2025.

The two-day event brought together Africa’s top designers and over 250 emerging fashion and trade entrepreneurs, providing a high-impact platform for Nigerian brands to showcase their creations, connect with local and international audiences and expand their commercial reach.

The AFWN x MBN Fest 2025 took place at a pivotal time for Nigeria’s creative economy, a sector valued at an estimated USD 4.7 billion, with fashion ranked among its fastest-growing segments.

The fair spotlighted emerging designers with three to seven years of industry experience, increasing their visibility and strengthening opportunities for global market entry.

This year’s edition also served as a Made By Nigerians-powered retail fair, enabling entrepreneurs to sell directly to thousands of visitors while building long-term brand recognition.

For Made By Nigerians (MBN), the collaboration advances its mission to empower Nigerian creators with access to markets, tools and visibility that support sustainable growth.

“As a platform committed to local production and expanding commercial pathways for homegrown brands, MBN continues to function as a springboard for designers and small businesses ready to scale.

Don Okpako, Chief Marketing Officer of Sterling Bank, explained the strategic intent behind the bank’s involvement, saying: “Entrepreneurship has always shaped Nigeria’s progress.

“At Sterling, our role is to enable the people creating the value that moves this nation forward. Our partnership with the AFWN x MBN Fest 2025 reflects that commitment, and we are proud to support the businesses driving creativity, growth and opportunity.”

He emphasised fashion’s increasing role in youth employment and national visibility, noting that the partnership was both timely and strategic.

Chidimma Okoli, Chief Project Officer at Made By Nigerians, described the collaboration as a significant step in strengthening Nigeria’s creative exports.

“The AFWN x MBN Fest 2025 created access where many entrepreneurs previously faced barriers. It gave Nigerian brands a space to be seen, connect with buyers and grow with confidence in a market that rewards authenticity and innovation,” she said.

She further noted that the fair aligns with MBN’s broader goal of creating measurable economic opportunity for entrepreneurs shaping Nigeria’s cultural and commercial identity.