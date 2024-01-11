Sterling Bank picks chairman

Sterling Bank Limited has appointed Mr. Olatunji Mayaki as chairman of the Board of Directors. In a statement by its Company Secretary, Temitayo Adegoke, he was appointed following the resignation of Mr. Asue Ighodalo on December 31, 2023, noting that the resignation of the erstwhile chairman was in line with the best corporate governance practices as Ighodalo had offered himself for public service.

Mayaki took over the leadership of the board to continue the progressive growth and lead the bank onto even greater success. Also, he sits on the governing council of a Nigerian private university, Davidson and a UK-based NGO and charitable organisation, Chestrad from where he has championed the establishment of several programmes in Nigeria to support health systems, social development, women and the girl child.