Sterling Bank Partners Market Association On Empowerment, Financial Support

Sterling Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading commercial banks, has partnered with the Association of Market Women/Men and Farmers of Nigeria (AMWMFN) to enhance the economic strength of its members through empowerment and financial inclusion.

The partnership was unveiled at an event held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. It focused on empowering market traders and farmers with financial tools, services, and opportunities to strengthen their contribution to the national economy.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/CEO of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, praised the dedication of market traders and farmers, describing them as the heartbeat of the Nigerian economy.

He said the collaboration would give members of the association access to various tailored banking solutions, including the OneBank mobile platform for seamless banking, the OneCollectPOS for secure and fast collections, GoTrip for travel financing, and Spectra for easy credit access.

Suleiman noted that these tools, along with SME support platforms and digital onboarding services, are designed to meet members where they are and grow with their needs. He emphasized that the partnership is about empowerment, investing in sustainable livelihoods and offering real products for real people.

He added that the initiative aligns with the bank’s vision to build financial bridges, unlock opportunities in underserved areas, and uplift communities across Nigeria.

The National President of the Association, Erelu Dr. Becky Olubukola, encouraged members to embrace the partnership and fully explore its benefits. She announced that the initiative would be extended to other states across the federation.

She also disclosed that members would be empowered with credit facilities, POS terminals, electric vehicles such as cars and tricycles, as well as scholarship opportunities for their children, ranging from primary to tertiary education.

“This is just the beginning,” she said. “I urge all members to stay committed to the association and make the most of this opportunity.”

Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs. Toyin Balogun, who delivered a goodwill message at the event, commended the partnership and assured continued government support for women-focused empowerment initiatives.

She highlighted some of the state government’s recent efforts, including a free healthcare initiative for 10,000 women which covers surgeries and grants for market women with access to low-interest loans. Balogun also revealed that an Oyo State Women Assembly would soon be convened to address women’s issues and proffer solutions.

Several members of the association who spoke with New Telegraph expressed appreciation to Sterling Bank and the association’s leadership for the initiative and pledged to utilize the opportunities provided to improve their livelihoods.

Highlights of the event included a raffle draw, distribution of POS terminals, and the inauguration of the association’s local government executives.