Sterling Bank partners Lagos on health insurance for informer sector workers

As part of efforts to ease the burden of healthcare in the country, Sterling Bank Plc has partnered Lagos State Government to expand the reach of its healthcare provision with the launch of the Ilera Eko Virtual Booth for informal sector workers. It is designed to bring healthcare closer to the people and expand the reach of its health insurance scheme; Ilera Eko, across the state.

Disclosing this at the inaugural Lagos State Insurance Summit held in Lagos recently, Divisional Head of Business Growth at Sterling Bank, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, said the bank and the Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, planned to leverage technology to bring healthcare to where most of the informal sectors worker are, thus expanding the reach of healthcare services to residents of the state.

Mr. Ukachukwu noted that most residents earned daily pay from their trade locations, making it difficult for them to leave and go to the clinic when sick, hence the need for these first-line health services in various informal business clusters around the state. He remarked that LASHMA was solution leaning in its approach to healthcare distribution, hence this project became a reality. He added that the bank would finance the building of all the booths and provide resources to aid their management.