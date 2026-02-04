Sterling Bank Partners Elizade JAC Motors On Vehicle Financing

Sterling Bank Limited has partnered with Elizade JAC Autoland Limited to make vehicle ownership more accessible and affordable for Nigerians through simplified financing for individuals and businesses.

The partnership is designed to remove common barriers to vehicle purchase by giving customers faster access to funding, simpler eligibility checks, and flexible repayment options. It reflects Sterling Bank’s broader commitment to supporting everyday mobility, economic participation, and quality of life.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos, the Vice President, Consumer Banking at Sterling Bank, Mr. David Adebayo, said the collaboration supports the Bank’s purpose of enriching lives and aligns with its HEART strategy, which focuses on investments in Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation.

“At Sterling, our goal is to make life better for our customers in practical ways. Transportation is central to how people live and work every day. We know we cannot deliver all the value customers need by ourselves, but we can do much more through the right partnerships across the transport ecosystem,” he said.

He explained that the new arrangement is structured to make the buying process easier and faster for customers. He said: “We want customers to come in, choose a vehicle, confirm their available financing limit, and drive away with confidence. We have simplified the process so it does not take long.

This offer is open not only to our existing customers but also to people who are considering joining Sterling.” Adebayo added that many existing customers may already qualify without going through a fresh credit review.

According to him, “for customers who have built a solid relationship with the Bank, there is a strong chance that a financing limit is already available to them. That means they can use that limit immediately to purchase a vehicle. We are reducing stress, saving time, and making access easier. That is what we are bringing to the table.”

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Elizade JAC Autoland Limited, Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo, welcomed the partnership and described it as an important step toward widening access to quality vehicles in Nigeria.