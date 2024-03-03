Sterling Bank partners EAS to grow FX earnings for SMEs

Sterling Bank Ltd., Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, has announced a strategic partnership with Export And Sell Nigeria Limited (EAS), a leading international trade consultancy, to organize the “Export to Wealth” conference. According to a press release, the conference which will be held from March 6 to 7, 2024, aims to empower at least 2,000 exportready businesses by providing practical tools and resources for successful sales on international retailing platforms.

The statement said: “The collaboration between Sterling Bank and Export and Sell Nigeria Limited represents another milestone in the lender’s continuing commitment to fostering economic growth and Nigerian empowering businesses of all sizes to thrive in the global market. Leveraging their expertise, both organizations will combine forces to create an impactful event that equips entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the intricacies of international trade.” It added that the conference will feature workshops and networking opportunities to guide businesses through the export process, adding that attendees will gain insights into market trends, e-commerce strategies, and regulatory compliance, with a granular emphasis on accessing the United States market.

Mustapha Otaru, Chief Product Officer at Sterling Bank, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “We are excited to collaborate with Export and Sell Nigeria Limited to bring the ‘Export to Wealth’ conference to fruition. This initiative aligns with our commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering economic development. By providing practical solutions and facilitating market access, we aim to empower businesses to scale and succeed globally.” Speaking on the forthcoming event, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Export And Sell, Nduka Udeh, said: “The seminar will train Nigerian businesses with exportable products to identify opportunities in international markets for their products, label and package their goods to the best international standards with aim of earning FX via exports.” Industry watchers note that the forthcoming event reinforces Sterling Bank’s commitment to the growth of small and medium scale enterprises in the country, as the bank recently signed an agreement with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to disburse N5 billion in capital to businesses, at a single digit interest rate, to stimulate sustainable growth in the real sector of the Nigerian economy