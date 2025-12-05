Sterling Bank, One Foundation, Sunbeth, Others Spearhead Nationwide Cleanup, Beach Adoption

Sterling One Foundation, in collaboration with Sterling Bank, Sunbeth, government agencies, community volunteers, and partner organisations, spearheaded a nationwide Environmental Cleanup and Beach Adoption exercise on Saturday, November 29, 2025, according to a statement.

The statement said that the initiative, which is in line with the United Nations Decade of Action, spanned 17 states, including Wuse Market in Abuja, Alpha Beach in Lagos, and communities across 15 other states, reinforcing the need for consistent, community-led action to combat all forms of plastic and waste pollution and restore the health of Nigeria’s environment.

“Across these locations, hundreds of volunteers, environmental experts, youth groups, and government representatives came together to remove waste, promote recycling awareness, and advocate for responsible waste disposal practices,” the statement added.

Speaking on the relevance of the cleanup project,Tunde Akande, Business Executive, Institutional Banking, Sterling Bank, Abuja, stated: “Maintaining a clean and safe city depends heavily on sustained local participation.

The effort in Abuja, where residents and institutions work hand-in-hand, truly embodies communal responsibility and environmental pride.”