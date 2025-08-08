Sterling Bank Names First Beneficiaries Of N2bn ‘Beyond Education’ Fund

Sterling Bank, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, has announced the first recipients of its N2 billion Beyond Education Scholarship, a groundbreaking nationwide initiative, designed to fund university education for 600 exceptional young Nigerians and connect them to future careers in high-impact sectors.

The announcement reflects a major step in the bank’s commitment to long-term, inclusive national development through strategic investment in human capital. At its core, the Beyond Education programme is built not just to provide scholarships, but to create real-world pathways to employment and socio-economic mobility. Launched in June 2025, Beyond Education is Sterling Bank’s most ambitious education-focused intervention to date.

The scholarship fully covers undergraduate tuition at two forward-looking, accredited institutions, Miva Open University, Nigeria’s first licensed online private university, and Hillside University of Science & Technology (HUST), a STEM-centered campus in Ekiti State.

Unlike conventional scholarship programmes, Beyond Education is intentionally designed to support Nigeria’s critical development agenda. It aligns with Sterling’s HEART strategy, an investment framework focused on Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation. The goal is to build a talent pipeline for sectors that are vital to the country’s future.

“This is more than a scholarship. It’s a national development strategy,” said Obinna Ukachukwu, Growth Executive for Consumer and Business Banking at Sterling Bank. “We’re closing the gap between education and employability. Our mission is to prepare young people for the future of work in sectors that matter most to Nigeria’s progress,” he added.

The first 30 scholars were selected through a transparent, community-driven voting process open to Sterling Bank account holders. All nominees were thoroughly vetted to ensure they met admission requirements at the partner universities.