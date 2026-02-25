Sterling Bank Mobilises Public, Private Sectors For Tourism Growth

Sterling Bank Limited has convened senior government officials, industry regulators, institutional investors, hospitality operators, creatives, and traditional leaders in Lagos to drive coordinated action aimed at unlocking sustainable investment and long-term growth in Nigeria’s tourism and creative economy, positioning the sector as a strategic pillar of economic diversification and job creation.

A statement yesterday said the high-level stakeholder engagement brought together public and private sector leaders to examine practical pathways for translating rising global interest in Nigerian culture, entertainment, and destinations into structured, yearround economic value.

Discussions focused on aligning policy direction, capital formation, infrastructure development, and enterprise support to strengthen the tourism and creative value chain.

Nigeria’s tourism and creative sectors have gained increased international visibility in recent years, driven by the global reach of Nigerian music, film, fashion, and cultural experiences. Seasonal travel peaks and diaspora engagement have contributed to rising demand for immersive Nigerian experiences.

Participants at the forum emphasized, however, that sustained competitiveness requires coordinated frameworks that extend beyond episodic momentum and support long-term sector stability.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank Limited, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, stated that tourism and the creative economy represented significant opportunities for employment generation, foreign exchange earnings, and inclusive growth.

He noted that realizing this potential would require deliberate collaboration between policymakers, financiers, operators, and cultural institutions.

According to him, durable sector expansion must be supported by aligned financing mechanisms, regulatory clarity, infrastructure investment, and talent development.

The Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Mrs. Hannatu Musa Musawa, outlined the Federal Government’s strategic priorities for the sector and reaffirmed its commitment to partnershipdriven growth.

She emphasized the importance of innovative financing structures, strengthened value chains, and structured publicprivate collaboration to unlock investment into tourism assets and creative enterprises. The Minister acknowledged the role of financial institutions in mobilizing capital and facilitating scalable industry development.

Also speaking at the engagement, the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tourism, Arts, and the Creative Economy, Mrs. Moriam Ajaga, reiterated the administration’s focus on policy coherence and improved access to finance under the Renewed Hope Agenda.