Sterling Bank Marks One Year Of Zero Downtime With Groundbreaking SeaBaas

…Surpasses 2 Billion Transactions

Number one Best Workplace in Banking in Nigeria and recognised as Africa’s most agile company, Sterling Bank Limited celebrated the first anniversary of SeaBaas, the revolutionary core banking system designed and built in Africa.

In just twelve months since its go-live, SeaBaas has processed over 2 billion transactions, reduced processing times by about 60%, and driven a 66% surge in customer adoption, setting new benchmarks for scale, efficiency, and reliability in financial technology.

Since launch, the platform has powered Sterling’s digital ecosystem, OneBank, SterlingPro, Switch, Specta, and more, while enabling fintech integrations, agent banking networks, and third-party solutions.

With zero downtime across 365 days of service, SeaBaas has proven its resilience as one of the most dependable financial platforms on the continent.

“SeaBaas, to us, represents a proof of possibility”, said Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive, Sterling Bank. “It shows that Africa can build world-class technology, solve complex problems locally, and scale globally.

This milestone is a collective victory for every Sterling colleague, our partners, and our customers who believed in the vision.”

Designed by Sterling Bank and developed in collaboration with Peerless Software, KPMG, Bazara Technologies, Revent Technologies, and AppQuest

Solutions, alongside Sterling’s in-house engineering talent, SeaBaas has become a model of courage, ingenuity, and execution excellence in Nigeria.

Beyond technology, it has unlocked significant cost savings, freed resources for reinvestment, and accelerated financial inclusion across Nigeria’s economy.

Looking forward, Sterling intends to build on this momentum by expanding SeaBaas capabilities to tackle bold challenges, reimagine financial systems, and showcase the potential of African innovation on a global stage.

“SeaBaas reminds us that when we dare to dream boldly and build courageously, there is no limit to what we can achieve in Africa,” added

Suleiman. “This is only the beginning.”

About Sterling Bank: Sterling Bank Limited is a full-service national commercial bank in Nigeria and a member of Sterling Financial Holdings Company.

“With a heritage of more than 60 years, the bank has evolved from Nigeria’s pre-eminent investment banking institution to a trusted provider of

retail, commercial, and corporate banking services.

Sterling is a forward-thinking financial institution committed to transforming lives through innovative solutions, exceptional service, unwavering integrity, and a steadfast focus on its HEART strategy, which centres on Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation.

“As pioneers in digital banking and financial inclusion, Sterling continues to lead by example, showing how purpose-driven leadership can deliver transformative outcomes for individuals, businesses, and society at large.

Guided by a culture of innovation and a passion for excellence, Sterling Bank remains dedicated to redefining the banking experience for millions of customers across Nigeria.