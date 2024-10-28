Sterling Bank Leads Multi-Partner Initiative To Empower Girls In Lagos

Share

In commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, Sterling Bank, in partnership with Sterling One Foundation and Giving.ng, recently hosted an impactful event for over 300 students from Aje Comprehensive College, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State.

The initiative, supported by Sterling Bank’s Bloom Network, was aimed at equipping girls with essential tools and knowledge for personal and professional success. The event featured workshops and motivational talks focusing on goal setting, mental development, purposeful living, good hygiene, and financial literacy.

Omotola Adedapo, Head of Human Resources at Sterling Financial Holdings Company, encouraged participants to dream big and pursue their goals with determination. “As a girl, it’s essential to have a vision for your future.

Map out a path towards the life you want to create,” she said. Adedapo emphasised that girls could excel in any field, from engineering and aviation to arts and entertainment, presenting students with care packages, books, and vision boards to support their journey.

Vice Principal, Oyin Depreye Oji, of Aje Comprehensive College, acknowledged the vital role of girls in nation-building while highlighting concerns about gender-based violence and abuse.

He called for increased investment in girl-child education and mentorship from both public and private sectors.

“Empowering young girls means equipping them with skills and inspiring them to see themselves as future leaders and changemakers,” said Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation.

“By providing these opportunities, we are shaping individual futures and contributing to a society where every girl has the chance to thrive,” she added.

