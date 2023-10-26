Sterling Bank Launches ‘Onecollect’ For Ease Of Pos Transactions

Sterling Bank Limited has unveiled an innovative financial solution known as OneCollect to enable its existing and potential business customers (merchants) to collect payment for goods and services from their customers easily.

Group Head, Corporate Business Fulfillment, Mr. Buchi Ane- kwe, said in a statement issued by the bank that the new product will address a common challenge faced by merchants due to the unreliability of prevailing Point of Sale (POS) terminals dominating the market.

He explained that One- Collect offers an unprecedented uptime of 99.9 per cent, adding that the new product ensures consistent service availability, effectively eliminating concerns associated with service downtime.

According to him, OneCollect POS is a terminal that guarantees 99.9 per cent success rate for customers’ transactions and same-day settlement of collected funds into their bank accounts. He stated that the innovation not only expedites financial operations but also bolsters merchants’ confidence in the payment collection process.

Anekwe urged both existing and potential business customers of Sterling Bank to embrace the transformative potential of OneCollect, adding that unlike conventional POS terminals which process debit card transactions only, OneCollect stands out by facilitating transactions using a variety of methods including cards, mobile app transfers and USSD transfers.

“With our POS, merchants won’t lose visibility of past transactions as usual but will be able to review previous transactions and also generate receipts for them,” Anekwe said. According to him, this feature not only enhances transparency but also reinforces trust in the payment ecosystem.”