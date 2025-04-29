Sterling Bank Introduces Free Bus Rides For Nigerians

Share

After sparking a national movement with its Zero Transfer Fees campaign, Sterling Bank has once again pushed the boundaries of corporate citizenship by introducing free bus rides for Nigerians.

Last week, regular Lagosians stepping out after long workdays were met with an unexpected gift: Sterling OneBank-branded buses waiting to take them home, free of charge.

Starting as a push against bank transfer fees, the initiative has now taken to the streets, as the bank began offering free bus rides to customers across major Lagos corridors, a gesture that, it said, will continue through May 2025 to ease the return of workers after the May Day holidays.

According to press release, “for a city where a single bus fare can be the difference between feeding a family or not, Sterling’s free ride initiative struck a deep chord.”

The statement said: “What began with free transfers through its OneBank platform has now evolved into a movement on wheels, connecting digital convenience with realworld survival.

In a time of skyrocketing costs, the bank is reaffirming a simple belief: financial freedom should not end at the removal of bank charges, it should move you, carry you, and lift you.

“Across Lagos, from Obalende to Ikorodu and TBS to Oshodi, the sight of Sterling buses pulling up to offer free rides sparked moments of disbelief, gratitude, and quiet celebration.

For thousands of commuters, it was a tangible reminder that sometimes, the biggest changes come not from slogans, but from small, deliberate acts of care.”

Commenting on the initiative, Chidimma Okoli, Masterbrand Marketing Lead at Sterling Bank, said: “For customers who have to choose between transport fare and groceries, this is more than a ride, it’s hope.

