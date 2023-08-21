Sterling Bank gets a boost as CEO acquires more stake

Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling Bank and Non-Executive Director of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, and two other directors have purchased 5,156,398 units of shares in the company worth N15 million. This was disclosed in a statements on notice of Directors Dealings signed by Company Secretary Temitayo Adegoke seen on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) website.

The acquisition of 5,156,398 shares by the three directors represents 0.02 per cent of the company’s total outstanding shares. The Tier-2 bank revealed that Suleiman acquired 2,663,014 units of shares at N3.56 per share. This acquisition increased his number of direct shares from 335,768,608 units as of August 15, 2023, to 345,248,938 units or 1.2 per cent. The company also revealed that Raheem Owodeyi, Executive Director, of Sterling Bank Ltd (a Subsidiary) purchased 1,246,692 units of shares. The 1,246,692 units were bought at N3.56 per share valued at N4.44 million. This acquisition increased his number of direct shares from 14,700,000 units as of August 15, 2023, to 15,946,692 units or 0.05 per cent.

Tunde Adeola, Executive Director, Sterling Bank Ltd (a subsidiary) also purchased 1,246,692 units of shares. The 1,246,692 units were bought at N3.56 per share valued at N4.44 million. The acquisition increased his number of direct shares from 14,700,000 units as of 15th August 2023, to 15,946,692 units or 0.05 per cent. The statements indicated that all transactions by the three irectors were done on August 16, 2023.