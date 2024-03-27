Sterling Bank, Eas Hold SME Empowerment Bootcamp On Export

Sterling Bank Limited, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, has partnered with Export and Sell Nigeria Limited (EAS) to propel Small and Medium-scale Enterprise (SME) operators into the realm of scaleable exports. The collaboration unfolded through an intensive four-day capacity-building boot camp, attracting an impressive turnout of over 130 export ready businesses participants.

Dr Olushola Obikanye, Group Head of Agric and Solid Minerals Finance at Sterling Bank underlined the imperative for capacity building, citing three pivotal factors crucial for the flourishing of the agricultural sector in Nigeria to flourish.

“Access to information, markets, and finance are fundamental,” he asserted, emphasising emphasizing that “without addressing the first two, financial intermediation remains futile.” Dr Obikanye underscored Nigeria’s need to ensure that domestically produced goods secure access to well-structured markets primed for their uptake, affirming the bank’s unwavering commitment to collaborative endeavours aimed at co-creating products and devising innovative solutions to bolster the private sector’s vitality within the agricultural domain.