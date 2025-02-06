Sterling Bank crowns first millionaire in Confam Jara 2.0 promo

Share

Sterling Bank’s Confam Jara 2.0 promotion has seen its first millionaire emerge, marking a significant milestone in the campaign aimed at rewarding loyal customers.

Launched last month, the initiative encourages customers to conduct at least five transactions monthly using their debit cards, OneBank app or USSD (*822#) for purchasing goods and services. This campaign spans six months, offering various rewards to participants.

Each week, individual savings accounts meeting the eligibility criteria are ranked based on customer-induced transactions. The top 125 customers are rewarded with airtime. Additionally, monthly raffle draws will electronically select winners from a pool of qualified customers across five regions in the country.

Winners will receive notifications via congratulatory messages through emails, SMS and phone calls. Weekly airtime prizes are credited to winners’ valid phone numbers in Sterling Bank’s records, while cash prizes are deposited into their Sterling Bank accounts. Gift items are available for pickup at the nearest branch.

Customers automatically enter monthly and quarterly draws once they complete five transactions. The first millionaire, Hope Chikodinaka Ugwuegbulam, was announced at a live draw in Lagos. 40 other winners received N50,000 each.

Speaking at the event, Group Head of Consumer Finance, Mr. John Obichie, said the Bank would deliver more value to its loyal customers during the promotion

He noted that 50 customers will receive N50,000 monthly across five regions, with one millionaire emerging each month. Additionally, three lucky winners will receive inverters quarterly, 125 customers will get N1,000 airtime weekly and 300 winners will receive N25,000 gift cards.

Mr. Obichie described Confam Jara 2.0 as more than just a promotion, saying it rewards customers’ everyday transactions. Whether paying for groceries, buying airtime, paying bills or making transfers to family and friends, every transaction should be rewarding. A total of N40.5 million is available for customers in this season’s promotion following the success of the first edition from July to August 2024.

South West Zonal Coordinator of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Mrs. Margaret Aboluwade, encouraged Sterling Bank customers to increase their transactions to win various rewards during the promotion period

